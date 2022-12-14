Bolivia reinforces surveillance before the escalation of Covid-19 in the sixth wave | News

Report This Content

The Bolivian Ministry of Health declared this Tuesday that it will reinforce its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in the face of the escalation of the disease and will implement a surveillance system to effectively face the sixth wave present in the country.

“We are going to implement a real-time Epidemiological Surveillance System that allows us to have the information at all times, that allows us to feed this database for each of the departmental Health services and that allows us to know if in any department we have a alert for the outbreak or regrowth of a disease that we believe we have under control”, declared the Minister of Health and Sports, Jeyson Auza.

The head of the Bolivian portfolio pointed out that the General Directorate of Epidemiology will develop online information systems for the management of data in real time that will be accessed by the different epidemiology units and users.

We held the coordination meeting with the #VENUES and heads of Epidemiology of the country, with the objective of making agreements and strategies that allow to effectively face the sixth wave of the #COVID19 in protecting the health of the Bolivian population. pic.twitter.com/RryGDCaXkK

– Bolivian Ministry of Health and Sports (@SaludDeportesBo)

December 13, 2022

The official warned of an accelerated increase in people positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus driven by the omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 in a context where 2,271 new cases are reported.

According to the health portfolio, the new infections of this day are reported in Santa Cruz with 1,821 positives, Cochabamba 200, La Paz 117, Chuquisaca 49, Tarija 26, Potosí 3, Oruro 10, Beni 14 and Pando 31.

“The report establishes that the death of people during this day due to the virus was not regretted and the fatality rate at the beginning of the sixth wave reaches 0.1 percent,” the ministry stressed.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



