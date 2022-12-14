Venezuela and the Netherlands examine reopening of the border in the Caribbean Sea | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Governments of Venezuela and the Netherlands agreed to begin technical discussions with the aim of gradually reopening the maritime and air borders with the islands of Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire, in the Caribbean Sea, an official source reported on Tuesday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuelan President: Health system responded to Covid-19

The Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Faría, indicated on his official Twitter account that, following instructions from President Nicolás Maduro, he held talks with authorities from the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

“We have agreed to start the technical discussions for the gradual opening of the maritime and air borders with the islands of Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire,” the foreign minister said in his message.

Following instructions from the President @NicolasMaduro and after important conversations with the Kingdom of the Netherlands ����, we have agreed to start the technical discussions for the gradual opening of the maritime and air borders with the islands of Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire. pic.twitter.com/2alDzScMbv

— Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt)

December 13, 2022

He added that this is part of “the efforts of the Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy, which translates into opportunities for the economic, social and cultural development of our country and its relationship with important territories of our Caribbean neighbors.”

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry mentioned that both nations agreed to “hold the III Meeting of Technical Consultations in Willemstad, Curaçao, in the short term, dealing mainly, but not exclusively, with the gradual cross-border maritime trade of products.”

Both countries reaffirmed their willingness “to make joint efforts to guarantee security on the common border,” the text added.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report