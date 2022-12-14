Venezuela and the Netherlands examine reopening of the border in the Caribbean Sea | News

Latin America

Venezuela and the Netherlands examine reopening of the border in the Caribbean Sea

The Governments of Venezuela and the Netherlands agreed to begin technical discussions with the aim of gradually reopening the maritime and air borders with the islands of Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire, in the Caribbean Sea, an official source reported on Tuesday.

The Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Faría, indicated on his official Twitter account that, following instructions from President Nicolás Maduro, he held talks with authorities from the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

“We have agreed to start the technical discussions for the gradual opening of the maritime and air borders with the islands of Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire,” the foreign minister said in his message.

Following instructions from the President @NicolasMaduro and after important conversations with the Kingdom of the Netherlands ����, we have agreed to start the technical discussions for the gradual opening of the maritime and air borders with the islands of Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire. pic.twitter.com/2alDzScMbv

— Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt)
December 13, 2022

He added that this is part of “the efforts of the Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy, which translates into opportunities for the economic, social and cultural development of our country and its relationship with important territories of our Caribbean neighbors.”

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry mentioned that both nations agreed to “hold the III Meeting of Technical Consultations in Willemstad, Curaçao, in the short term, dealing mainly, but not exclusively, with the gradual cross-border maritime trade of products.”

Both countries reaffirmed their willingness “to make joint efforts to guarantee security on the common border,” the text added.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

