ALBA-TCP: Principles of alliance and solidarity 18 years later | News

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) was created as a regional mechanism in Havana on December 14, 2004 by commanders Fidel Castro Ruz and Hugo Chávez Frías, leaders of the Revolution Cuban and Bolivarian, respectively, and on principles of unity, sovereignty and genuine cooperation among its members.

Built following the thoughts of an America seen as a single nation of Simón Bolívar, José Martí, San Martín, Sucre, Hidalgo, O’Higgins, and many other heroes, since its foundation it has advocated for integration of a social, economic, political and as an alternative to the Free Trade Area of ​​the Americas (FTAA).

Pillars on which the regional exchange aimed at overcoming poverty and the integral development of the peoples of our America was projected. Below we invite you to learn about several of the ALBA-TCP projects and achievements in terms of consolidating regional integration.

As part of ALBA-TCP, Venezuela (in 2005), Bolivia (2008) and Nicaragua (2009), member countries of the bloc, were declared Illiteracy Free Territories, through educational interventions with the Cuban method “Yo si Puedo ” and that they had their main reference in the Barrio Adentro mission.

The Miracle Mission, corresponding to health, has restored vision free of charge to more than 5,000,000 people, to which are added more than 27,000,000 ophthalmological consultations, and the delivery of a figure of more than 41,000 ,000 glasses, prioritizing low-income people who never before received medical attention for said conditions.

In health matters and as part of the Psychosocial Genetic Clinical Study applied to people with disabilities, more than 1,000,000 unprotected people were identified in six of the bloc’s member states, most of whom received a very similar number of aids techniques such as prostheses, in addition to offering more than 2,000,000 free consultations.

To which is added the integration of patients into society, enhancing their individual capacities and without discriminatory barriers.

As part of the solidarity mechanisms implemented by the bloc. More than 29,600 Latin American and Caribbean young people, as well as Africans, have been trained as community doctors with a deep social and humanist vocation, and with high scientific and technical standards at the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM), with offices in Cuba and Venezuela.

In economic matters, the Alliance promotes the construction and consolidation of spaces of interdependence, sovereignty and economic solidarity of its members through the People’s Trade Treaty, the creation of SUCRE and the ALBA Bank.

In addition, after the earthquake that struck Haiti on January 12, 2010, the bloc’s member nations designed and approved an action plan to promote reconstruction and promote the development of the Caribbean country in the areas of health, finance, energy, agriculture and food sovereignty; as well as in education, construction, security, transport and logistics.

The solid ties of cooperation include the sports and cultural spheres. In the first four editions of the ALBA Sports Games, with the participation of more than 10,000 athletes from 31 nations endorse it; meanwhile, the network of Houses of ALBA Cultural, scattered throughout the continent, legitimizes Latin American and Caribbean cultural values.

As do the multimedia platform teleSur, consolidated in its fight against hegemonic currents of information, and the Red de Emisoras Radio del Sur.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



