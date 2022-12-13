congratulates the delegations at the dialogue table in Colombia | News

The special representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Carlos Ruiz Massieu, congratulated the delegations of the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) on Monday for the positive results of the first cycle of peace talks , after three weeks of the restart of the same.

Through a statement, the representative of the entity praised “the hard work carried out in a constructive atmosphere” and asked Colombian society to support the process.

“I celebrate the positive conclusion of the first work cycle of the Peace Dialogues Table and the progress announced today, including the initiative for urgent humanitarian attention agreed by the parties,” he stressed in the text.

Ruiz Massieu thanked Venezuela for the hospitality, and of the guarantor and accompanying countries, he highlighted their work in support of peace in Colombia.

“I also recognize Mexico’s commitment for its generous offer to host the peace talks in the next work cycle,” he stressed.

The representative of the international organization urged Colombians to support the construction of peace, demonstrating that conflicts can be resolved through dialogue.

“I reiterate to both parties the congratulations of the UN Secretary General and our firm support in the search for peace in Colombia,” he said.

This day closed the first cycle of talks between the Government of Colombia and the ELN, which both parties described as respectful, transparent and cordial.

The second round of negotiations will resume in January 2023 and will have Mexico as the venue.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



