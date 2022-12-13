Bolivia reports 6,079 new cases of Covid-19 | News

Latin America

Bolivia reports 6,079 new cases of Covid-19

The Bolivian Ministry of Health and Sports reported this Monday 6,079 new cases of Covid-19 in epidemiological week 49, of which 4,653 belong to the department of Santa Cruz.

The head of the health portfolio, Jeyson Auza, said that the increase is equivalent to 237 percent, compared to previous weeks, while the fatality rate remains at 0.1 percent and occurs within the framework of the sixth wave epidemiological.

According to the report, nine departments register the highest number of cases, headed by Santa Cruz, followed by La Paz with 653, Cochabamba with 496, Pando with 103, Chuquisaca with 66, Oruro and Tarija with 44, Beni with 12 and Potosí with 8.

Today from LaPaz
Epidemiological report Week 49
Covid19
Cases: 6,079 (237% increase)
Lethality: 0.1%
•SantaCruz is the epicenter of growth.

December 12, 2022

The health authority reported that it is working on containment strategies and this Tuesday it is expected to define the plan to face the sixth wave of Covid-19.

“We are prioritizing the epidemiological surveillance line for a timely response to any event that represents a possible outbreak of the pandemic,” Auza said.

In this sense, he recognized the importance of vaccination, and urged the population to complete the scheme against the disease.

“The vaccine demonstrated its efficiency and safety, the Government has all the doses available for those over five years of age to access immunization. We must make efforts to guarantee vaccination and timely diagnosis,” he stressed.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

