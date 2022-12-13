Bolivia reports 6,079 new cases of Covid-19 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Bolivian Ministry of Health and Sports reported this Monday 6,079 new cases of Covid-19 in epidemiological week 49, of which 4,653 belong to the department of Santa Cruz.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Roof collapse after hailstorm in Bolivia leaves seven dead

The head of the health portfolio, Jeyson Auza, said that the increase is equivalent to 237 percent, compared to previous weeks, while the fatality rate remains at 0.1 percent and occurs within the framework of the sixth wave epidemiological.

According to the report, nine departments register the highest number of cases, headed by Santa Cruz, followed by La Paz with 653, Cochabamba with 496, Pando with 103, Chuquisaca with 66, Oruro and Tarija with 44, Beni with 12 and Potosí with 8.

⭕Jeyson Auza⭕

Minister of Health and Sports

⬛��⬛

Today #Monday from LaPaz

Epidemiological report���� Week 49

_#Covid19

•Cases: 6,079 (237% increase)

•Lethality: 0.1%

•SantaCruz is the epicenter of growth.

THE ENTRY TO THE 6TH WAVE IS DECLARED. pic.twitter.com/IVda2XdLP7

— Jeyson Auza (@jeyson_auza)

December 12, 2022

The health authority reported that it is working on containment strategies and this Tuesday it is expected to define the plan to face the sixth wave of Covid-19.

“We are prioritizing the epidemiological surveillance line for a timely response to any event that represents a possible outbreak of the pandemic,” Auza said.

In this sense, he recognized the importance of vaccination, and urged the population to complete the scheme against the disease.

“The vaccine demonstrated its efficiency and safety, the Government has all the doses available for those over five years of age to access immunization. We must make efforts to guarantee vaccination and timely diagnosis,” he stressed.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report