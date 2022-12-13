Colombian Congress approves creation of the Ministry of Equality | News

Report This Content

The Colombian Congress approved on Monday the bill for the creation of the Ministry of Equality and Equity, a body that will be led by the Vice President of the Republic, Francia Márquez.

The project was approved with 61 votes in favor and six against in the Senate, while in the House of Representatives it was supported with 139 votes and only eight rejected it.

The next planned step is the conciliation of the two chambers of the text so that, later, it receives the sanction of President Gustavo Petro.

“This ministry is a mechanism to advance in the effective reduction of inequality and inequity gaps in Colombia,” said Vice President Márquez through her account on the social network Twitter.

For Márquez, the new ministry will transform the institutionality of the Colombian State, and will guarantee the rights of all people.

For his part, the Colombian president thanked Congress for supporting the initiative, and assured that the voices of the excluded will be heard.

The project was presented by the representative of the Historical Pact, Luz María Múnera, who recognized that Congress is for change.

“Equality matters, our people know it and it is a historic duty to fulfill what we promised in the campaign: the creation of the Ministry of Equality to combat the enormous social gaps in Colombia,” he specified.

Likewise, the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, maintained that a Ministry of Equality and Equity “was missing in the Public Administration scenario, the objectives will be met.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



