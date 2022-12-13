Police repression against protesters in Peru leaves at least seven murdered | News

The repression carried out by the Peruvian police forces against protesters demanding new elections and the closure of the current Congress have left at least seven people murdered, the authorities confirmed on Monday.

Demonstrations continue to demand new elections in Peru

The head of the Ombudsman’s Office, Eliana Revollar, told the Peruvian media that as of Monday, seven people have died nationwide, two of them are minors.

“There have been two very unfortunate days with a balance of seven deaths (…) two of them minors and all from firearm projectiles,” Revollar mentioned.

According to the Regional Health Directorate of the department of Apurímac, located in the south of the country, this Monday two people died in the Andahuaylas region: Jonathan Encino Arias Choccepuquio and Wilfredo Lizarme Barboza, both 18 years old.

These deaths are added to those of Becan Quispe (18 years old), Jonathan Lloclla (26 years old) and the minors identified by the initials DA Q (15 years old) and RPM (16 years old), in Apurímac.

In the department of Arequipa, also in the south of the country, the death of Miguel Arcana is reported.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Dina Boluarte, who was appointed as president of the nation by Congress after the dismissal of the now ex-president Pedro Castillo, decreed a State of Emergency on Monday in several provinces of Apurímac for 60 days.

With this measure, several constitutional rights are suspended, such as freedom of movement and assembly, in that area, where social protests have intensified demanding the resignation of Boluarte, the closure of Congress, the creation of a transitional government and convene a Constituent Assembly.

Call for a national strike

The protests began on December 7, when Congress appointed Boluarte as president of Peru after removing Pedro Castillo from office, who is being held in a prison accused of alleged rebellion and conspiracy.

Agrarian unions and peasant and indigenous organizations announced a national strike starting this Tuesday, demanding the closure of Congress and the start of a constituent process.

In Huancayo, the Student Federation of the National University of Central Peru reported that it also joined the protests and called for mobilization.

The Rural Agrarian Front of Peru, for its part, declared a popular insurgency demanding the freedom of Castillo, the closure of parliament, the call for new general elections and a new Constitution.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



