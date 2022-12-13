Panama registers a rise in Covid-19 and accumulates 1,015,970 infections | News

Report This Content

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) of Panama alerted this Monday about the rise in cases of Covid-19 by registering 6,718 new patients with 10 deaths in the last week, bringing confirmed infections to 1,015,970 and deaths to 8,543 since March of 2020.

The health portfolio detailed in the weekly report that in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) there were five patients admitted, 170 patients in the ward and 9,167 infected people were sent home.

A total of 36,070 diagnostic tests have been carried out, with an overall positivity percentage of 18.6 percent and according to the Minsa Expanded Immunization Program (PAI), 8,687,736 doses of vaccines have been administered in the country for the immunization of the Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported that a total of 480,697 pediatric doses have been dispensed to children from five to 11 years of age. And 8,396 for children between six months and four years of age.

The health portfolio recommended, given the increase in cases, keeping the health regulations and the use of masks in closed places.

To avoid crowds, municipal authorities have suspended the Christmas parades, with the intention of preventing the spread of the virus.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



