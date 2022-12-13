Ten new cases of monkeypox have been registered in El Salvador | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Ministry of Health of El Salvador reported on Monday a considerable increase in infections of monkeypox or mpox in the country, after confirming the appearance of ten new active cases in epidemiological week 48.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They demand an end to impunity around the massacre in El Salvador

According to government sources, up to December 3, there were 40 confirmed cases of monkeypox accumulated since the first one was detected the previous August.

The ministerial entity highlighted that between November and the first days of December the mpox gained ground in the Central American nation.

Regarding monkeypox, our head explained that 40 cases have been confirmed to date, and reiterated that all the protocols for the detection and treatment of patients are also in place, including medicines and vaccines. pic.twitter.com/pOwNNHODby

— Ministry of Health (@SaludSV)

December 13, 2022

The authorities indicated that from week 45 (from November 6 to 12) the incidence skyrocketed to four new cases and although in the next cut only three appeared, in week 47 the positivity doubled to six and in the same week reached ten

In an interview with a local media, the head of Health, Francisco Alabi, assured that 30 patients have already recovered, while 10 are currently serving 21-day isolation.

It was indicated that the Salvadoran Government purchased a batch of 1,400 doses of vaccines against monkeypox.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report