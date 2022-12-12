Right-wing groups attack merchants in Santa Cruz, Bolivia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Permanent Assembly of Human Rights of Bolivia (APDHB) denounced that this Saturday there was an attempted genocide in the Lindo neighborhood of the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, while the Government blamed the violence on Governor Fernando Camacho and the civic member Rómulo Bald.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivia will assume vice presidency of the UN Human Rights Council in 2023

The Cruceñista Youth Union violently expelled, with blows and dynamite, the street vendors from the Barrio Lindo fair, leaving dozens of injured, some of whom were admitted to hospitals.

According to the organization, the attempted massacre stems from race and hatred of people engaged in street trade. The public force reported at least thirty wounded.

“The whole of this social group is migrant and belongs to the social segment that works to obtain daily economic resources to sustain their lives, especially when they have been deprived of this route during 36 days of violent civic strike imposed in markets, workplaces, streets and avenues,” the APDHB said in a statement.

The Permanent Assembly of Human Rights verified that the violent groups were expressly sent to prevent people from the retail business from proceeding with the sale of their products and taking a place in the area

In this action they used “explosives for industrial use such as dynamite and fireworks altered as lethal homemade bombs, in order to drive them away from the place.”

#AbyaYalaTv#SantaCruzBo

Several morning workers were seriously injured by the clashes at the Barrio Lindo Fair with the municipal guards

The merchants denounce that the guards attacked them with dynamite.

Neighbors, gendarmes and unionists attacked the morning workers. pic.twitter.com/CyYFRpCTkW

— Abya Yala TV (@AbyaYalaBolivia)

December 10, 2022

“The testimonial complaints received by the APDHB are eloquent, heartbreaking, inconceivable and outrageous to the quality of the human being.”

The activist organization demanded prompt judicial action and announced that it is carrying out a humanitarian investigation to become part of the corresponding criminal proceedings.

For its part, the Bolivian government blamed the governor of Santa Cruz Fernando Camacho and the civic member Rómulo Calvo for the new acts of violence that occurred in Barrio Lindo.

The presidential spokesman, Jorge Richter, warned that what happened in the commercial area is the result of sponsored and organized violence to confront the people of Santa Cruz again and generate destability.

He affirmed that Camacho and Calvo are the most radical expression of Bolivian politics accompanied by uncontrolled amplifiers of hatred and agitators who nurture their power through impunity achieved by violence.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report