Cristina Fernández denounces media harassment against her daughter | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, denounced this Saturday the threats published by a national newspaper against her daughter, Florencia Kirchner, classifying them as mafia practices.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Celac rejects announcement of UK military exercise in Malvinas

Through a text in response to the article “Certainties and doubts of the Christian counteroffensive”, the former president said that the newspaper La Nación is once again trying to put her daughter in jail to denigrate the Fernández de Kirchner family.

“If the mafia and drug trafficking have a point in common, it is the assassination that is exercised on the children and relatives of the people they declare as enemies,” wrote the also leader of the Senate.

Cristina denounces that La Nación maliciously revived the Hotesur and Los Sauces cases, filed by two judges who were supporters of lowfare, which an oral court unified and ordered the cancellation of the process for the non-existence of a crime.

“Today, International Human Rights Day and 39 years after defeating the dictatorship, let’s not allow democracy to be taken away by the mafias,” he urged.

In his writing “Sons, daughters and mafias”, Fernández also rejected the doubts suggested by the newspaper about his contagion with the recently revealed coronavirus.

Argentina: Cristina Fernandez points to the hegemonic media as gangsters, after the newspaper “La Nacion” published a story in which she threatened to imprison her daughter Florencia.

— The Voice of the Exploited (@ExplotadoDel)

December 11, 2022

On December 6, a court sentenced Cristina to six years in prison and permanently disqualified her from holding public office for alleged fraudulent administration to the detriment of public management.

The vice president criticized the operation of a parallel State, a mafia and a judicial party that unfairly prosecuted her to fulfill the true objective, which was political exclusion.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report