6 magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Mexico | News

6 magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Mexico

After the seismic alert was activated this Sunday morning, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that the first reports indicate that the epicenter was registered in Guerrero, in southwestern Mexico.

López Obrador announced through his social networks the application of the Civil Protection plan.

“The first report is that it trembled on the Costa Grande de Guerrero, in Tecpan, magnitude 6. The Civil Protection plan is being applied. We will report soon,” he wrote.

The first report is that it trembled on the Costa Grande de Guerrero, in Técpan, magnitude 6. The Civil Protection plan is being applied. We will inform soon.

– Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_)
December 11, 2022

The Mexican Seismic Alert System reported through its official Twitter account that the nearby sensor in Atoyac Guerrero, registered a tremor “84 km West Northwest of Acapulco.”

According to Sky Alert, the quake was detected in 18 locations in six states. He pointed out that in Técpan de Galeana and San Jerónimo, Guerrero, it was felt intensely. However, in Chilpancingo it was felt moderately.

The National Guard (GN) reported that it immediately began security tours in coordination with Civil Protection authorities in different states.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

