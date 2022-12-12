Ucayali social organizations join protests against the Peruvian Congress | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



More than 10,000 peasant ronderos from the Peruvian department of Ucayali announced that they will carry out protests next Monday to demand the closure of Congress and in support of former President Pedro Castillo.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Social organizations call for an indefinite national strike in Peru

The president of the regional peasant organization, Smith Díaz, told local media that “we reject this tyrannical and coup-mongering Congress. We also do not recognize Dina Boluarte as president.”

Based on this, the peasants demand the holding of early elections, the immediate release of Castillo, the drafting of a new Magna Carta, as well as the declaration of persons non grata in Ucayali to the legislators Jenny López, Elvis Vergara and Francis Paredes.

Peru, December 10, 2022.

1. The people mobilize in various sectors of the country. It is NOT massive, they are expected to arrive in Lima. 2. Social organizations decreed two days of national civic strike. 3. The vigil continues at the headquarters where Pedro Castillo is being held. 1/2.

— Patricia Villegas Marin (@pvillegas_tlSUR)

December 11, 2022

In turn, the measure of force is added to other Peruvian regions such as Loreto, Cajamarca, Tacna and Apurímac where mobilizations and roadblocks have been registered, as well as violence by police officers.

For their part, citizens in Lima demonstrated this Saturday in the vicinity of the prefecture where the former president is being held to demand his urgent release and respect for his constitutional rights.

In this sense, the defense lawyer of the former head of state, Ronald Atencio, who was present there, said that Castillo “has clearly told the National Prosecutor that he is suffering an illegal and arbitrary detention.”

At the same time, Atencio stressed that the former president has become a political prisoner “because there is no legal basis to maintain the detention” after the rejection of the habeas corpus presented.

In response, various social sectors called for an indefinite national strike starting next Tuesday while they declared a popular insurgency against the coup d’état carried out by the congressional body.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report