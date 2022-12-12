Alert about risk of violence against displaced women | News

Report This Content

The United Nations Agency for Refugees (Acnur) warned this Sunday that women and girls forcibly displaced in Latin America and the Caribbean present a high risk of suffering gender violence.

Caricom urges to strengthen the fight against gender violence

The office of the United Nations Organization (UN) indicated in a report that the female population has a high possibility of being violated both in their place of origin and on the transit route and at the destination, while it is recorded that 37 percent of the displaced in that region of the world are women and 12 percent are girls.

The study revealed that 76 percent of the women surveyed last year suffered from insecurity on the way to their destination countries. The text assured that most cases of violence are not reported.

Violence against women and girls is a serious violation of human rights.

For forcibly displaced people, the risk is greater, but it is not inevitable, unless we remain silent.

On the Day of #Human rightsLet’s raise our voices.�� pic.twitter.com/joxpCIZYr8

— UNHCR/UNHCR Americas (@UNHCRamericas)

December 10, 2022

UNHCR’s regional director, Diego Samaniego, said that it is “fundamental to prevent and eradicate all forms of gender violence by strengthening the institutional response and empowering communities.”

Samaniego stressed that the Latin American region faces a serious situation of displacement, which disproportionately affects millions of women and girls who are victims of violence, abuse and exploitation.

In line, the document pointed out that a large number of women, especially indigenous women, face situations of extreme poverty, xenophobia and difficulties in regularizing themselves in their destination country.

Based on this, one in three women surveyed stated that they did not feel safe in their new destination, while three out of five indicated that the Covid-19 pandemic increased the risk of being violated.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



