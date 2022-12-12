Two deaths reported after repression of protests in Peru | News

Report This Content

Thousands of protesters gathered on the outskirts of the Peruvian Congress demanded this Sunday the release of former President Pedro Castillo and rejected the attempt to deprive him of his immunity to make way for his charges by the Prosecutor’s Office, on a day in which two deaths were reported and more than twenty injured by police repression.

In the center of Lima (capital), the mobilized took Bancay avenue, in the vicinity of the Legislative headquarters, from where they demand the closure of Congress, that elections and a Constituent Assembly be called, and the reinstatement of Castillo to the front of the State.

On the other hand, they do not recognize the government of Dina Boluarte, sworn in by Congress after the dismissal of the union leader who was at the head of the State.

Police officers try to evict the protesters from Bancay Avenue. They do so peacefully, although at other times they fired tear gas to disperse them.

The protests had replicas in other regions of the country. The death of two people and 21 injured are reported.

One of the deceased, 18 years old, was a native of the province of Andahuaylas, department of Apurímac (south). His name was Beckam Romario Quispe and he had a gunshot wound to the neck, as confirmed by the subregional hospital.

In a statement, the hospital announced that another patient, with an open wound on his thigh, was admitted to the institution and is receiving treatment.

During the day there were strong protests in Andahuaylas. In the morning, numerous demonstrators gathered on the outskirts of the local airport and clashes broke out, with a balance of more than 2o injured and a dozen detainees.

Organizations promoting the protests have called for an indefinite national strike starting next Tuesday. This Sunday the agrarian unions met and agreed to join this day of struggle.

Through its account on the social network Twitter, Congress announced the suspension of the session and called a meeting of spokespersons. A confrontation between two legislators was reported.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



