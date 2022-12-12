Leader of the Historical Pact is assassinated in Bolívar, Colombia | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace of Colombia (Indepaz) confirmed on Sunday the murder of the lawyer and leader of the Historical Pact, Juan Bautista Navarro in the town of Magangué, department of Bolívar.

According to local media, Navarro was surprised last Saturday night by two alleged hitmen at his residence in the Montecarlo neighborhood of Magangué.

Juan Bautista Navarro became known in the town due to his activity and social service in favor of those most in need.

�� Juan Bautista Navarro

�� Date: 10/12/22

�� Place: Magangué, Bolívar.

➡️ Juan Bautista Navarro was a member and a recognized leader of the Historical Pact in Magangué, Bolívar. Lawyer and representative of Luis Peña, leader murdered two days ago in the same municipality. pic.twitter.com/sEPgQ5cr3i

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

December 11, 2022

Members of the Historical Pact in Magangué raised their voices in protest at the murder of the well-known lawyer and rejected the bloodshed where the Petrista leader, husband of the leader Yaneidis Toscano of the Alianza Verde party, was murdered.

The political group asked the Colombian Government for the presence of security forces to dismantle any criminal scenario against the leaders, men and women of Magangué.

The murder of Juan Navarro Manjarrez, leader of the @PactoCol in Magangué demands the capture of intellectual authors and identification of the successor groups of paramilitaries that are assassinating social leaders and that can send messages of peace during the day and continue killing at night

—Roy Barreras (@RoyBarreras)

December 11, 2022

Members of the Prosecutor’s Office arrived at the residence of the lawyer Navarro and inspected the body of the leader of the Historical Pact and took him to Legal Medicine.

According to the balance of Indepaz, at least 184 social leaders have been assassinated in Colombia, during 2022.

For its part, the UN indicated that so far this year 89 social leaders have been killed in armed attacks in crimes related to their community work.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



