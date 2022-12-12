Roof collapse after hailstorm in Bolivia leaves seven dead | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



At least seven people died and 15 were injured this Saturday in the province of Omasuyos, department of La Paz, Bolivia, as a result of the collapse of the roof of a sports center after an intense hailstorm.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Right-wing groups attack merchants in Santa Cruz, Bolivia

The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. (local time), in the Aymara community of Santiago de Pecharia, during a student graduation from the Gualberto Villarroel school, in the city of Achacachi, which was held on a covered indoor soccer field.

The Minister of Education, Edgar Pary, sent condolences this Sunday to the families of the victims and urged the authorities throughout the country to take advantage of the Christmas holidays to better prepare educational institutions for the start of the school year next January.

According to local media, between 15 and 30 cm of hail were recorded, which caused the structure to give way. The injured were quickly referred to the Achacachi Municipal Hospital.

According to press reports, four of the injured presented a more complex picture and had to be transferred to hospitals in El Alto and La Paz.

In its profile on the social network Facebook, the Government of Achacachi lamented the tragedy: “Our condolences to the affected families and we adhere to the pain that besets the bereaved families, expressing our most sincere solidarity in these moments of deep sadness. May peace and comfort be with you.”

The identity of the deceased could not be confirmed, as the relatives made the decision to transport the bodies to their communities of origin.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report