Peruvian court rejects habeas corpus of ex-president Castillo | News

The Peruvian judiciary declared this Saturday inadmissible the habeas corpus lawsuit filed in favor of former president Pedro Castillo against the police officers of the Special Operations Directorate (Diroes) of the Peruvian National Police (PNP), where he requests his immediate release.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Peruvian police repress supporters of former president Pedro Castillo

Through a resolution of the Third Constitutional Court of Lima of the Superior Court of Justice, they report that the alleged violation of their right to liberty had not been proven, as argued by Alejandrina Casani Barbachan, who filed the constitutional appeal.

Given this, they order the definitive filing of this file once this resolution is consented to or enforced. It should be remembered that last Thursday, the Second Constitutional Court of Lima declared the habeas corpus filed in favor of Castillo inadmissible.

Previously, the lawyer Iván Ramírez Espinoza considered that Pedro Castillo was irregularly detained for the crime of rebellion.

The Third Constitutional Court of Lima had decided to admit the lawsuit against the Judiciary based on this argument for the alleged violation of Castillo’s individual freedom.

THIRD Constitutional Court of Lima ADMITS NEW HABEAS CORPUS AGAINST THE JUDICIAL POWER, for preliminary detention that violates the INDIVIDUAL LIBERTY of PEDRO CASTILLO. File 8924-2022. pic.twitter.com/q4hZXwuvFh

— PERU PRESS (@SantillanNotici)

December 10, 2022

The Second Constitutional Court of Lima declared the habeas corpus filed against the National Prosecutor, Patricia Benavides, and the head of the Special Team of the National Police of Peru, Colonel Harvey Colchado, inadmissible.

According to the lawsuit, both Benavides and Colchado would have violated the right to individual liberty of the former president.

Consulted by journalists, former Prime Minister Guido Bellido stated that “the president does not remember” what happened.

“He told me in his own words.” For this reason, he has not hesitated to classify the message read by Castillo as a coup, for which he asked to know who wrote it.

They denounced that Castillo was given a drink “he felt groggy” and for that reason “he was reading shaky”; Congressman Bellido affirmed that Castillo “does not remember what he has read.”

“That is the president’s response and it must be respected. It is rare that a president, who was not going to be vacated (removed) due to lack of votes, ends up giving the arguments for his vacancy,” said the independent legislator,

On November 7, Castillo dissolved Congress and called new parliamentary elections, but hours later the Legislature dismissed the then president, while the National Police detained him.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



