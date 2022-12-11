SICA countries express concern about the situation in Haiti | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Summit of the Central American Integration System (SICA) ended this Friday in Santiago, Dominican Republic with a declaration in which leaders and delegates expressed concern about the serious situation prevailing in Haiti.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Dominican Republic hosts Central American Integration Summit

“The international community has the obligation to come to the aid of Haiti to overcome the suffering that this people endures and, above all, also so that its government can assume a greater level of responsibility,” the statement said.

Two days after this 56th edition of the SICA member countries, the leaders met to discuss issues of common interest related to climate change, migration, risk management and the establishment of cooperative relations.

56th Meeting of Heads of State | “When RD assumed the @pptsica we adopted as a motto: Adapting regional integration to new challenges, which was reflected in the process of reflection on the Institutions of our System, which has been very successful” ➡️ @luisabinader pic.twitter.com/tWheNzh9V5

— SICA – Central American Integration System (@sg_sica)

December 9, 2022

The declaration also included the fight against the effects of the pandemic, climate change and the high international prices of food, fertilizers and other inputs.

The document highlighted the participation of Central America and the Dominican Republic in the Framework Convention on Climate Change held in the Egyptian town of Sharm el Sheikh last November.

They participated in the meeting along with the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, his counterpart from Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves; the Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceño and the Vice Presidents of El Salvador, Félix Ulloa, and Honduras, Renato Florentino Pineda, among others.

SICA is made up of Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic, a nation that assumed the presidency of the Central American entity on July 1, 2022 for the third time so far, after leading it previously in 2014. and 2018.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report