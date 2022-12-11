Latin America

Venezuela outlines actions in defense of the exchange market | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Executive Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez reported this Saturday that the Bolivarian Government outlined a set of actions in defense of the exchange market and the official rate.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuela orders measures to defend the official dollar rate

“Those who attack the Venezuelan economy are destined to fail, we will guarantee a happy Christmas by defeating the Mayan mafias,” said President Nicolás Maduro when ordering his cabinet to implement measures to prevent speculation.

In this sense, Rodríguez that in response to the instructions of President Maduro, a series of actions in defense of the exchange market and the official rate, disturbed by the speculative criminal dollar.

It is important to highlight that the financial system, despite the criminal blockade, has grown considerably in 2022, increasing its deposits by 210% and its credit portfolio by 420%. Those who attack the Venezuelan economy are destined to fail!

— Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv)
December 10, 2022

“It is important to highlight that the financial system, despite the criminal blockade, has grown considerably in 2022, increasing its deposits by 210 percent and its credit portfolio by 420 percent,” said the executive vice president in her account Twitter.

He also specified that the official dollar rate of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) closed on Friday at 14.12 bolivars (1.0448 dollars).

“Faced with the attack of the criminal dollar, I ordered the economic team to take measures in defense of the Official Rate, for a healthy trade that respects the rights of the people,” said the Bolivarian head of state, Nicolás Maduro on his official Twitter account.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Cuba holds the second day of the V Plenum of the Communist Party | News

2 hours ago

Social organizations call for an indefinite national strike in Peru | News

3 hours ago

Pedro Castillo’s lawyer denounces the Peruvian State before the IACHR | News

4 hours ago

President of Peru swears in the new Council of Ministers | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.