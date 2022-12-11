Venezuela outlines actions in defense of the exchange market | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Executive Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez reported this Saturday that the Bolivarian Government outlined a set of actions in defense of the exchange market and the official rate.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuela orders measures to defend the official dollar rate

“Those who attack the Venezuelan economy are destined to fail, we will guarantee a happy Christmas by defeating the Mayan mafias,” said President Nicolás Maduro when ordering his cabinet to implement measures to prevent speculation.

In this sense, Rodríguez that in response to the instructions of President Maduro, a series of actions in defense of the exchange market and the official rate, disturbed by the speculative criminal dollar.

It is important to highlight that the financial system, despite the criminal blockade, has grown considerably in 2022, increasing its deposits by 210% and its credit portfolio by 420%. Those who attack the Venezuelan economy are destined to fail!

— Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv)

December 10, 2022

“It is important to highlight that the financial system, despite the criminal blockade, has grown considerably in 2022, increasing its deposits by 210 percent and its credit portfolio by 420 percent,” said the executive vice president in her account Twitter.

He also specified that the official dollar rate of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) closed on Friday at 14.12 bolivars (1.0448 dollars).

“Faced with the attack of the criminal dollar, I ordered the economic team to take measures in defense of the Official Rate, for a healthy trade that respects the rights of the people,” said the Bolivarian head of state, Nicolás Maduro on his official Twitter account.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report