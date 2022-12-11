Latin America

Cuba holds the second day of the V Plenum of the Communist Party | News

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, led this Saturday the second and last day of the V Plenum of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), at the Havana Convention Center.

According to the president, this session includes an evaluation of the current situation in the country and the measures to deal with it, both in the socioeconomic field and in the political-ideological field.

In this sense, the Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil Fernández, focused on the presentation of the Economic and Social Strategy; as well as the measures approved to boost the country’s economy.

Thus, the headline pointed out that the economy was affected by mercantile circulation, since it is not possible to satisfy supply levels that allow prices to be stabilized and with these supply levels inflation cannot be controlled.

“This issue is the most important objective to achieve in the short term, and this depends on increased production and not on monetary measures, although these are also necessary,” the entity said.

On the economic issue #VPlenoCC @DiazCanelB He said that this has been an intense year of debate about which economic measures must be applied, many must be perfected, others will begin to have an impact if they are well implemented. pic.twitter.com/XT2kJservM

— Communist Party of Cuba (@PartidoPCC)
December 10, 2022

He also highlighted that productive activity has been affected by a fuel and energy deficit, causing a slowdown in the production of cement, steel, agriculture, the sugar industry and other lines.

It is worth noting that during the meeting, the role of workers in the transformation of economic management, inflation and its impact on the population, the prevention and confrontation of corruption, crime and illegalities and the causes of migration processes.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

