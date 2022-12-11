Latin America

Pedro Castillo’s lawyer denounces the Peruvian State before the IACHR | News

Lawyer María Hurtado Ambrosio, representing former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, sued the State of Peru before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) this Saturday and demanded the immediate reinstatement of the deposed president.

Social organizations call for an indefinite national strike in Peru

The lawyer argued that the rights related to the freedom of the former president, detained for the crime of rebellion, were violated, in addition to denouncing political persecution by the Prosecutor’s Office.

“To date, they have ordered the arbitrary detention of President Pedro Castillo Terrones, who was democratically elected, the only hope is that this IACHR responds to this request urgently, declares it founded and orders Pedro Castillo Terrones to be reinstated in his position as president. ”, stressed the lawyer.

Likewise, Hurtado added that the Nation’s prosecutor, Liz Patricia Benavides Vargas, as soon as she was sworn in as the nation’s prosecutor, threatened and created a special team to investigate President Castillo, thereby violating article 117 of the National Constitution of Peru.

In another order, the jurist warned about an alleged obstructionism by Congress and an alleged political persecution by the Prosecutor’s Office, in charge of Patricia Benavides.

It is worth remembering that the Peruvian Congress removed Castillo from the Presidency due to moral incapacity, after he dissolved the Legislature and announced an emergency government.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

