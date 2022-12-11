President of Peru swears in the new Council of Ministers | News

Amid protests, the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, swore in her first Council of Ministers this Saturday, headed by lawyer and former anti-corruption prosecutor Pedro Miguel Angulo Arana as president.

The Cabinet is made up of 19 portfolio holders, including eight women. The Ministers of Labor and Transport have yet to be appointed.

During the swearing-in ceremony, held at the Government Palace in Lima (capital), Boluarte said that he seeks to “promote a government of unity for all Peruvians.” He added that the Executive “will promote dialogue, agreement, economic growth and social cohesion.”

���� Without committing acts of corruption!

Among the most important portfolios, it was announced that Ana Cecilia Gervasi assumed that of Foreign Relations and that Luis Alberto Otárola Peñaranda assumed that of Defense.

Boluarte swore in Alex Contreras Miranda (new Minister of Economy and Finance), César Cervantes (Interior), Nelly Paredes del Castillo (Agrarian Development), Rosa Bertha Gutiérrez Palomino (Health), Patricia Correa (Education) and José Tello Alfaro (Justice ).

Sandra Belaunde Arnillas, Luis Fernando Helguero Gonzalez, Oscar Vera Gargurevich and Hania Pérez de Cuéllar were appointed to lead the Production, Foreign Trade and Tourism, Energy and Mining, and Housing portfolios, respectively.

For her part, Grecia Rojas was sworn in as Minister of Women, Albina Ruiz Ríos assumed the Environment portfolio, Jair Pérez assumed the Ministry of Culture and Julio Javier de Martini was sworn in as Minister of Development and Social Inclusion.

In his message to the country, Boluarte said that “the consolidation of democracy, the rule of law, the balance of powers and governability in the country, is the essential line of my Government.”

Referring to the protests that are taking place in various regions of the country by supporters of former President Pedro Castillo, the president called for calm and to avoid conflicts “that put our brotherhood as Peruvians at risk.”

Among other demands, the mobilized demand the release of Castillo, who was arrested and is in prison, as well as the holding of elections to form a new Executive and another Congress.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



