Who starred in the Battle of Ayacucho? | News

On December 9, 1824, the battle of Ayacucho took place, in which the United Liberation Army of Peru, under the command of Antonio José de Sucre, achieved a victory that sealed the emancipatory feat of Peru and the American continent and determined the end of the Spanish Empire in America. Who were its protagonists? What are its repercussions?

Battle of Junín, turning point in Latin American independence

In battle they faced:

The United Liberation Army of Peru: commanded by Antonio José de Sucre, lieutenant of the president of Gran Colombia, Simón Bolívar. It was made up of about 6,000 men, most of them Colombians, although there were also Peruvians, Chileans, and a squadron of the Buenos Aires Horse Grenadier Regiment. The Royal Army of Peru: led by Viceroy José de la Serna. It was made up of about 8,000 men, of whom about 1,000 were from the Peninsula and the rest, Americans.

The patriot victory in Ayacucho meant the disappearance of the last great royalist army that was still standing and the dissolution of the Viceroyalty of Peru. In this way, the Independence of Peru was ensured, proclaimed by José de San Martín in 1821.

#9Dec of 1824 Battle of Ayacucho, the troops commanded by General Antonio José de Sucre sealing the Independence of Peru and the entire Patria Grande, a feat that baptized Sucre for eternity as the Grand Marshal of Ayacucho.

— @CZGNB_D512_2DA (@CZGNB_D512_2DA)

December 9, 2022

development of the battle

After being defeated by the patriots in the Battle of Junín, on August 6, 1824, the royalists fell back to the vicinity of Cusco, where Viceroy De la Serna received reinforcements from Upper Peru. Bolívar, for his part, headed towards Lima and left Marshal Sucre in command of his army.

De la Serna decided to wait for Sucre on the heights of the Condorcunca hill. But the lack of food, the constant desertions and the news of the arrival of Colombian reinforcements in Lima, decided the viceroy to descend from the hill and attack the patriot army located on the plain.

#09Dec The Battle of Ayacucho sealed the freedom of South America, this victory caused the disappearance of the royalist military contingent, thus consolidating the independence of Peru. Today more than ever we say that our America is free, sovereign and democratic.

– DetachmentCasiguaGNB (@D116CASIGUAGNB)

December 9, 2022

The beginning of the fight favored the royalists, who, when going down the slope, overwhelmed the patriotic forces. They managed to reorganize thanks to the Colombian general José María Córdova, who took charge of his soldiers and made them advance. A fierce hand-to-hand fight ensued, after which the royalists withdrew and left their artillery in the hands of the patriots.

Seeing that his forces were dispersing, the viceroy threw himself into the fight to give his men courage. But after being wounded, he was taken prisoner along with several of his officers.

He was replaced by General Canterac, who tried to reorganize his forces and continue the fight. But many soldiers, who had been forcibly recruited to fight for a cause they did not believe in, began to flee, killing officers who tried to stop the rout.

The royalists regrouped around Canterac, who realized that the battle was lost and decided to surrender.

#9Dec 198 years ago, the Battle of Ayacucho was liberated. The Liberation Army, under the command of Marshal Antonio José de Sucre, defeats the royalist forces in the combat that will consolidate the independence of the South American countries.

— Detachment 213 CZ-21 Tachira (@cmdted213CZ21)

December 9, 2022

Protagonists of the battle of Ayacucho

Among the main protagonists of the battle of Ayacucho are:

José de la Serna (1770–1832): Count of the Andes and Viceroy of Peru. He was wounded and taken prisoner in the battle of Ayacucho. Agustín Gamarra (1785–1841): Peruvian politician and military man who served as Sucre’s Chief of Staff in Ayacucho. José de Canterac (1787–1835): Spanish soldier who signed the capitulation of the Royal Army of Peru before Mariscal Sucre. Antonio José de Sucre (1795–1830): Venezuelan politician and soldier, known as the Great Mariscal of Ayacucho. He was the one who planned the strategy that gave victory to the patriotic troops. Guillermo Miller (1795–1861): English general who participated in the battles of Junín and Ayacucho, commanding about 300 German and British volunteers. José María Córdova (1799-1829): Colombian soldier, known as The Hero of Ayacucho, for his performance in that battle in which he dismounted from his horse and harangued his soldiers to confront the royalists.





Translated by RJ983



