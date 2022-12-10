ALBA-TCP congratulates Dominica after general elections | News

Report This Content

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) congratulated this Thursday the people and the institutions of the Commonwealth of Dominica for the general elections held this Tuesday.

Roosevelt Skerrit’s party wins elections in Dominica

The integrationist bloc conveyed its satisfaction after “the democratic day held on December 6, in which the Right Honorable Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit was re-elected for a sixth consecutive term of government.”

In this sense, the Dominica Labor Party (DLP) headed by the premier, who has been in power since 2004, won 13 of the 21 seats in Parliament during the early general elections.

The Member States of the @ALBATCP

congratulate the people and the institutions of the Commonwealth of Dominica for the democratic day held on December 6, in which Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit was re-elected for a sixth consecutive term of government. pic.twitter.com/o0i6JEEhHK

— Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti)

December 8, 2022

The ALBA-TCP highlighted that the Dominican people “decided to continue on the path of their own national development model, guaranteeing continuity in their economic growth, social transformations and strengthening regional unity.”

At the same time, the statement emphasized that the Caribbean nation obtains these results in the midst of a context nuanced by “great regional challenges and under the post-pandemic effects of Covid-19.”

In line, the Alliance emphasized “the deep democratic vocation of Dominica” after the elections in which observers from the Caribbean Community (Caricom), the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Commonwealth of Nations (Commonwealth) participated.

After knowing the results of the elections, Skerrit thanked the citizens for “this expression of confidence. I promise to do everything in my power to propel our glorious nation toward growth, progress, and prosperity for all.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



