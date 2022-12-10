Lula thanks Xi Jinping for his commitment to the bilateral relationship | News

The president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, thanked his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Thursday for his commitment to the global strategic partnership between the two countries, reflected in a letter he sent him for his electoral victory.

In this sense, Lula expressed his satisfaction after receiving a letter from Xi reinforcing his congratulations for the electoral result of the Brazilian politician as well as the friendship and strategic association between the two countries.

The 77-year-old leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) also said that Xi Jinping highlighted in his letter the long-term vision of relations between Brazil and China.

Today I received with satisfaction a letter from President Xi Jinping, reinforcing our commitments regarding the election result, the friendship and global strategic partnership between our countries and the long-term vision of the relations between Brazil and China. ��������

– Lula (@LulaOficial)

December 8, 2022

Since the beginning of the administration of the outgoing president, Jair Bolsonaro, the bilateral relationship suffered various ups and downs since his supporters adopted anti-China behavior, manifested in controversial statements, which caused discomfort. These gained more strength during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following this position, in April 2021, the president of the Brazil-China Parliamentary Front, Fausto Pinato, described as irresponsible the statement by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, who attributed to the Asian country the manufacture of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes of Covid-19.

According to the legislator, by provoking China, Guedes tried to create a smokescreen to put obstacles to the Parliamentary Investigation Commission that inquired into the negligence of the Executive Power in the face of Covid-19 and mask its failure in front of the economic team.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



