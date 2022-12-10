Lula announces future ministers of his Government in Brazil | News

Report This Content

The president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, announced this Friday the first members of his future government, which will begin its administration in less than a month.

Lula thanks Xi Jinping for his commitment to the bilateral relationship

During a press conference, Lula confirmed the name of the former minister and former presidential candidate, Fernando Haddad, for the Ministry of Finance, and the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, for the Civil House. He chose Senator Flávio Dino for the Justice and Public Security portfolio, while José Múcio Monteiro, who has no party affiliation, will assume the ministerial work in the sphere of Defense.

The former chancellor in the Dilma Rousseff government, Mauro Vieira, will once again head the Foreign Relations portfolio.

Lula decided to anticipate the announcement of the first meeting of ministers. Last week, she had said that he would only reveal the names of the first attendees after the president-elect’s credentialing ceremony, scheduled for Monday, December 12.

“I made the decision to present some ministers and next week I will present more,” Lula told the media. “Possibly on Sunday I will have a conversation to define how many ministries we are going to have, what secretariats we are going to have. On Monday, after the delivery of credentials, I will try to finish setting up our Government.”

Lula announces the prime ministers:@Haddad_FernandoMinister of Finance

Rui Costa, Civil House

Jose Mucio, Defense. [Después del partido de Brasil habrá reunión de Lula y Múcio, con los comandantes de las FFAA]@FlavioDinoJustice.

Mauro Vieira, Foreign Relations. pic.twitter.com/NcwgrPEsQV

— Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

December 9, 2022

The president-elect added that he will have a meeting with the new commanders of the Armed Forces: “I decided to name Zé Múcio, a great comrade, my minister. I will have a meeting with him and the commanders after the game in Brazil to discuss the future of our country”, he said in reference to the game between the national soccer team and the Croatian eleven, in the quarterfinals, in Qatar 2022.

Regarding the Ministry of Finance, Lula said that Haddad will be in charge of assembling the team: “There are people who have to start working to arm the Government. I made the decision to elect Fernando Haddad as Minister of Finance and it was up to him to assemble his team,” he said.

With the announcements, Lula wants to speed up the transition process in sensitive areas such as the Economy, Defense, Justice and Public Security.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



