They indicate the incidence of violence and armed conflict in Colombia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz), of Colombia, published this Thursday the report “Cartography of violence: challenges for Total Peace”, with details on the violence generated by the armed conflict in the South American nation and the actions of illegal armed groups.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Two other leaders assassinated in Colombia

The report reveals that in the elapse of 2022, 179 social leaders and 37 peace signatories have been assassinated, 92 massacres were perpetrated (with 346 deaths), there were 58 victims of antipersonnel mines and 70,267 Colombians suffered forced displacement due to the conflict.

Indepaz highlights the willingness of the government of President Gustavo Petro to resume talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN), a group with a presence in 162 municipalities of the nation (according to the report) and with which peace talks are now taking place in the capital Venezuelan, Caracas.

Cartography of violence: challenges for Total Peace

179 leaders assassinated in 2022

92 Massacres

70267 victims of displacement

37 peace signers assassinated in 2022

58 victims of antipersonnel mines

Peace talks with the ELN, Shotas and Espartans@Indepaz @IndepazDDHH pic.twitter.com/HBTULBsFPm

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

December 8, 2022

He points out the success of urging the Shotas and Espartanos gangs to a truce and to join the total peace initiative. These groups are fighting for control of areas of the city of Buenaventura, the main port on the Pacific.

In this regard, Petro has expressed that the dialogue initiated with them goes beyond trying to stop the confrontations, since it seeks to invest in the communities and address the social causes of violence.

According to the investigation, the dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP) have a presence in 161 municipalities, while narco-paramilitary formations (including the Clan del Golfo) do so in 345 territorial entities.

Indepaz specified that there are nine sources of conflict throughout the country, in territories such as Arauca, Norte de Santander, Putumayo, Cauca and other departments or subregions where the violent dynamics generated by the armed groups are registered with greater frequency and intensity.

In addition, he drew attention to the fact that “the foci are not understood as isolated conflicts,” since “they are related to global logic.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report