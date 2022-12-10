President of Peru accepts the possibility of advancing elections | News

Report This Content

After political parties and social movements mobilized the day before to demand new elections and a Constituent Assembly, the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, admitted this Friday that the elections could be brought forward as another step to overcome the political crisis in the country. .

In statements to the press, the president, sworn in on Wednesday by Congress, pointed out that, according to the Constitution, she will take over the country until 2026.

However, he noted that “if society requests it and if the situation warrants it, we advance elections in conversation with the political and democratic forces of the Legislative; we will sit down to talk,” he said.

He considered that this is not the time to convene a Constituent Assembly, since in his opinion the country is going through “a political crisis and first we must solve problems of the economy and food.”

She added that she continues to meet “with different parliamentary groups of the right and left, because I am the president of all Peruvians. Let us meet with the National Agreement, with the organizations that are alive to achieve a peaceful solution”.

He urged citizens and political leaders to put aside what he called polarization and think of the country first. He asked the protesters who mobilized this Thursday to calm down.

The president’s statements came after Congress declared former President Pedro Castillo vacant on Wednesday, who on the morning of that day dissolved the Legislature and tried to establish an emergency government. Hours later Castillo was arrested.

This gave rise to protests in cities like Lima and in regions like Arequipa, Trujillo, Ayaucho, Huancavelica, Huancayo, Puno and Cajamarca, where Castillo comes from.

In addition to demanding the advancement of the elections and the call for a Constituent Assembly, the protesters demanded the release of Castillo and the closure of the Congress, mostly right-wing, which put obstacles to the left-wing ex-president to develop a management focused on the humblest.

Boluarte ruled out advancing elections this Thursday. He alleged that he took the reins of the country to prioritize attention to his main problems.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



