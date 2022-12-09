12 presidents and the King of Spain will attend Lula’s investiture | News

Report This Content

King Felipe VI of Spain and 12 heads of state confirmed this Thursday their attendance at the inauguration of the president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on January 1.

According to the director of the team that coordinates the inauguration ceremony, Fernando Igreja, among the presidents who will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Lula da Silva, are dignitaries from Germany, Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guinea Bissau, Portugal and East Timor, among others.

“The presence of a dozen leaders at Lula’s inauguration is part of a reinsertion of Brazil on the world stage, after the international isolation suffered by the government of the far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro,” Igreja stressed.

He also added that the Brazilian Foreign Ministry sent invitations to all the countries with which Brazil maintains diplomatic ties, but because former President Jair Bolsonaro suspended diplomatic relations with Venezuela, it has not been possible to send an invitation to President Nicolás Maduro through diplomatic channels. , before which a solution will be sought to invite him.

“Itamaraty’s expectation is that the inauguration will have a large number of international authorities, the largest since redemocratization,” said the first lady, Rosangela Silva.

It is worth noting that the government transition group announced that 300,000 people will attend the ceremony, taking into account those who will be located in the surroundings of the Planalto Palace, seat of the Executive Power in Brasilia, and those who will dance at a music event.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



