Venezuelans commemorate day of love and loyalty to Hugo Chávez | News

Young people, workers, members of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and sympathizers of the Bolivarian Revolution commemorate this Thursday the Day of Love and Loyalty to Commander Hugo Chávez, this time on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his last public address to the people.

The revolutionary people gathered in the morning at Plaza Venezuela, located in Caracas (capital), to start the march towards the Cuartel de la Montaña, in the 23 de Enero parish, where the mausoleum with the mortal remains of the commander is located. Chavez.

This mobilization was called to evoke his revolutionary work and legacy, as well as in support of the transformation process carried out by the Government headed by President Nicolás Maduro, who also joined the activity.

The Executive said that he marched together with the Venezuelan people with joy and with love “on the surface” when remembering that it is ten years since his last speech and “his words resound in the streets, marking the path of struggle and construction of the Homeland “.

“What a beautiful popular mobilization we have had. The people of Venezuela, after ten years, have once again told Commander Hugo Chávez: Always Loyal, Never Traitors! This is how we advance, in a permanent, joyful, vigorous and victorious march”, emphasized the head of state.

For her part, the mayoress of Caracas, Carmen Meléndez, highlighted the mobilization carried out to remember Commander Chávez and shared several images through her account on the social network Twitter.

10 years from the famous #8DecWe remember our Commander Hugo Chávez, with a march from Plaza Venezuela to the Cuartel de la Montaña.

Day of Love and loyalty to our great leader. What a beautiful mobilization for Caracas.

Always loyal, never traitors.#AbsoluteLoyalty pic.twitter.com/SkAQZdqBuG

— Carmen Meléndez (@gestionperfecta)

December 8, 2022

The Minister of Education, Yelitze Santaella, also spoke through the social network to indicate that “imbued with love and loyalty, we attended the great march for the Day of Loyalty and Love to the Eternal Commander, Hugo Chávez Frías.”

In addition, the PSUV and the youth of that political party also shared images of the march, stating that “the streets of Caracas and all of Venezuela were filled with the Chavista people, to reaffirm our historical commitment to Commander Chávez.”

During the first hours of this day, the head of state reaffirmed the path traced by the Bolivarian leader and added that “loyalty to that thought, and love for our eternal leader, remain intact, beating in the hearts of the people.”

On December 8, 2012, in a 35-minute televised address, Commander Chávez asked the Venezuelan people that in any circumstance, given his state of health, the current president Maduro to continue the work started by him to build and defend the homeland.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



