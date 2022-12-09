President of Peru rules out advancing elections | News

Latin America

The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, ruled out this Thursday the possibility of advancing the elections in that South American country, where the day before Congress approved the vacancy of the previous president, Pedro Castillo, after he declared the Legislature dissolved and tried to establish a exceptional emergency government.

In a brief exchange with the media, Boluarte expressed that he assumed the presidential mandate to compose the most urgent issues in the nation.

He ruled out the possibility of early elections and pointed out that later, in dialogue with the organizations, they will examine what steps to take to reorient the country.

He recognized that Peru is going through a period of political instability, marked by the passage of six presidents in the last six years.

He expressed his desire that relations with other countries in the region continue to be the most suitable and sisterly.

Regarding the delivery to Peru of the pro tempore presidency of the Pacific Alliance, scheduled to take place on December 14, he stated that he will meet with the Vice Chancellor in charge of the issue to take note of it.

He explained that now the country does not have a vice president who has been left in the care of the presidential office and can travel to receive this assignment, for which he said that he hopes that Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador can travel to Peru to finalize the transfer.

He added that, otherwise, the delivery of the pro tempore presidency will take place in a video link ceremony.

While the current Head of State offered these statements, it was announced that the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation was evaluating the preliminary detention of former President Castillo.

