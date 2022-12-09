Demonstrations called for wage improvements in Ecuador | News

Latin America

Demonstrations called for wage improvements in Ecuador

Various trade union and social organizations in Ecuador will demonstrate this Thursday in several provinces of the country to demand, among other issues, salary improvements in the face of the economic crisis, for which they blame President Guillermo Lasso.

Indigenous movement in Ecuador demands Lasso to comply with agreements

The General Union of Workers of Ecuador (UGTE) called a march to defend the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS). In addition, the mobilization will demand to increase the sources of employment and increase the minimum wage.

In turn, the Central de Trabajadores called for the mobilization that will take place from 4:00 p.m. (local time), in the Insurance Fund of the capital, under the slogan “For decent employment, fair wages and Social Security ”.

New national day of mobilization,#Thursday December 8, facing the critical situation that the country is suffering, In defense of life, For decent work, For social security and In defense of human rights.
16:00 pm, Quito- Social Security Fund, nationwide. pic.twitter.com/z7Lfv8qfpZ

— CEDOCUT (@CEDOCUT)
December 6, 2022

In this sense, the union leader, Mesías Tatamuez, pointed out that the basic salary increase announced by the Government and arranged for next year is insufficient, since 450 dollars do not cover the basic basket.

From this, the president of the UGTE, José Villavicencio, affirmed that “the Constitution establishes that the salary must be progressive until reaching the cost of the basic family basket.”

At the same time, the workers highlighted that the Government only increased 25 dollars to the salary in the midst of a context nuanced by the growing inflation that mainly impacts the most vulnerable sectors.

The general mobilization will take place within the framework of the celebration of International Human Rights Day, a day in which demonstrations are held in multiple latitudes of the world for the sake of economic, social and political improvements.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

