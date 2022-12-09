Latin America

Argentina rejects announcement of British maneuvers in Malvinas | News

The Government of Argentina announced this Thursday that it presented a formal protest to the United Kingdom due to the intention of the latter country to carry out military exercises in the Malvinas Islands, territory that the South American nation legitimately considers its own, and to involve a Kosovo military group.

Last Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry summoned the United Kingdom ambassador in Buenos Aires, Kirsty Hayes, to whom it conveyed its rejection of these exercises and the purpose of introducing new military actors in an integral part of Argentine territory.

The formal note of protest was delivered to the British diplomat by the Secretary for Malvinas, Antarctica and the South Atlantic, Guillermo Carmona, and the Undersecretary for Foreign Policy, Claudo Rozencwaig.

Argentina presented a firm protest to the United Kingdom for the announcement of new military exercises in the Malvinas Islands ����

– Argentine Foreign Ministry ���� (@CancilleriaARG)
December 8, 2022

The text states that the military initiative carried out by the United Kingdom constitutes an “unjustified show of force.” In addition, it emphasizes that it departs from the calls made by the United Nations Organization (UN) for both nations to resume talks and find a definitive and peaceful solution to this sovereignty dispute.

Among other aspects, he made it clear that carrying out these military exercises contravenes resolution 31/49 of the United Nations General Assembly, which urges the parties to refrain from adopting unilateral decisions regarding the Malvinas.

He pointed out that “the extra-regional military presence on the islands is categorically opposed to the permanent will of the Argentine Republic to resolve the dispute by peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions.”

Finally, both officials reaffirmed Argentine sovereignty over the Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime spaces.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

