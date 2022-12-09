Dominican Republic hosts Central American Integration Summit | News

Report This Content

The LVI Meeting of Heads of State and Governments of the member countries of the Central American Integration System (SICA) will begin this Thursday in the city of Santiago de los Caballeros in the Dominican Republic.

The meeting, scheduled to be held today and tomorrow, will take place at the Center for Conventions and Dominican Culture of the Technological University of Santiago (UTESA) and at the Gran Teatro del Cibao.

The Dominican Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugo Francisco Rivera Fernández, confirmed that all the representatives of the organization that brings together Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Belize and the Dominican Republic will attend.

Santiago de los Caballeros, the Heart City located in the center of the Cibao Valley, welcomes the member countries of the Central American Integration System (SICA) with its warmth and splendor. pic.twitter.com/9pE1SFsRdK

— Ministry of Foreign Relations Dominican R. (@MIREXRD)

December 8, 2022

Likewise, the president of the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), Amado Cerrud Acevedo, and the head of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), Dante Mossi, will participate in the summit.

In this sense, Rivera pointed out that this meeting is transcendental “because many things are decided for the future of our country. Economic future, see how we can interact together for alliances, productive chain between our countries, how to attend to the social part”.

Previously, the Administrative Minister of the Dominican Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, pointed out that the heads of State and Government “are responsible for knowing the affairs of the region in terms of democracy, development, freedom, peace and security, for which it meets ordinarily every six months and extraordinarily when so decided.

Tonight, tune in to the live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the 56th Meeting of SICA Heads of State and Government, through a wide network of television channels and social networks.

⏰ From 6:00 p.m.

�� Great Theater of Cibao, Santiago

#SicaRD2022 pic.twitter.com/SEufbQHWXL

– Presidency of the Dominican Republic (@PresidenciaRD)

December 8, 2022

In turn, the official stressed that the country’s presidency at the head of the organization “has been very particular in the last two years, because the pandemic has marked the course of these international meetings and the ability we have had to carry it out.”

SICA was created in 1991 in El Salvador by signing the Tegucigalpa Protocol of the Organization of Central American States. For its part, the Dominican Republic became a full member in 2013.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

