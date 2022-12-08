Former Guatemalan president sentenced to 16 years in prison | News

Report This Content

The High Risk Court “B” of Guatemala issued this Wednesday the sentence in the “La Línea” case, sanctioning the former Guatemalan president, Otto Pérez Molina, and the former vice president, Roxana Baldetti, with 16 years in prison.

The former public officials were acquitted of the charge of illicit enrichment but were found guilty of the crimes of customs fraud and illicit association, for which they will also have to pay a fine of more than one million dollars.

After hearing the sentence, the ex-president affirmed that “it is a lie. Nobody ever says that I have given an illegal order and I never did, they never say that they gave me money. I feel disappointed and frustrated.”

#Now #CasoLaLínea | Otto Pérez Molina, former president of the republic, has been sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison as follows:

➡️8 years in prison for illicit association

➡️8 for special cases of customs fraud.

Likewise, he must pay a fine of Q.8 million. pic.twitter.com/PRhYbxRs9t

—Factor 4 (@Factor4_GT)

December 8, 2022

In this sense, 72-year-old Pérez Molina, who was forced to resign from the presidency in 2015, assured that he will prove that his case has been fabricated while expressing that “I am innocent.”

For its part, the Court established the existence of an internal and external criminal structure, which had the objective of defrauding the Guatemalan state through customs centers by inaccurately declaring commercial merchandise.

The best condemnation, unappealable and that is firm, against Pérez Molina and Baldetti is the social condemnation that the people of Guatemala imposed on them since 2015.

— Thelma Aldana (@ThelmaAldana)

December 8, 2022

From this, another 16 members of the structure were sanctioned, as well as former officials and former customs employees to corresponding penalties that ranged from 7 to 13 years in prison.

The case, which has taken seven years to reach a verdict, was carried out jointly by the then Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Corruption (FECI) and the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG).





