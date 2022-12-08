Deputies approve the so-called Plan B for electoral reform in Mexico | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Mexican Chamber of Deputies approved, in general and in particular, the so-called “Plan B” of the electoral reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, after the constitutional initiative on the same matter was rejected on Tuesday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mexican opposition denies López Obrador’s electoral reform

The approval occurred during the early hours of this Wednesday with the departure of the conservative opposition, in which all the procedures were waived for the initiatives to discuss and vote on them immediately, one after the other, as the president had promised.

Thus, the full legislature approved the reforms to secondary laws on electoral matters in a session known as fast track with the vote in favor of the ruling Morena party and other allied parties and the rejection of the opposition parties of National Action, Institutional Revolutionary and of the Democratic Revolution.

��️ #Find out The Chamber of Deputies approved reforms to various laws and endorsed the issuance of the General Law on the Means of Challenge in Electoral Matters. The Senate will continue with the legislative process. Here the details:

– Chamber of Deputies (@Mx_Diputados)

December 7, 2022

The proposal finally approved included changes proposed by the Labor and Green Parties, to make the rules for the conservation of the electoral registry more flexible.

The so-called “Plan B” proposes structural changes within the National Electoral Institute, as well as the reduction of the salaries of officials, among other various measures to adjust the institution to the austerity precepts.

The project now approved was dispatched to the Senate for its constitutional effects.

Who does not want the electoral reform?

The traitors to the homeland who joined in a reliable blow to the Mexicans with their * Pact for Mexico “

PRI-PAN-PRD.

That’s what they fight, to destroy Mexico when it’s barely rebuilding all its disaster, what did they do?

against the Mexicans pic.twitter.com/pUjy2xjCCV

– Mexican Patriot ������������ (@RoanaBuenavent1)

December 6, 2022

The president of the Political-Electoral Reform Commission, Graciela Sánchez Ortiz, presented the reform initiatives that were considered “urgent and obvious resolution by the plenary session”, for which all procedures were waived.

In their interventions, opposition legislators expressed their rejection of the initiative.

The reform decree would not apply to the 2023 elections in the State of Mexico and Coahuila.

President López Obrador celebrates approval of Plan B

For his part, this Wednesday morning, President López Obrador celebrated that, although his “plan B” has limitations, it was possible to reduce the INE budget and thus generate savings of 5,000 million pesos.

President @lopezobrador_ He was pleased that despite the conservative blockade, a reform to the electoral law was achieved that reduces INE spending by 5 thousand million pesos, restricts waste, allows electronic voting for Mexicans abroad and makes it difficult to buy votes. pic.twitter.com/GlB6Q7kful

— Jesus Ramirez Cuevas (@JesusRCuevas)

December 7, 2022

At the beginning of his conference in the National Palace, the president criticized the rejection of the opposition parties (PRI, PAN, PRD and MC) to the constitutional reform in electoral matters, because despite the fact that there were more votes in favor, the initiative did not reach qualified majority.

“As expected, the constitutional reform was rejected, because the parties of the conservative bloc do not want the citizens to elect the councillors.

“That was what they rejected. They also rejected the reduction of the INE budget, which is one of the most onerous, it is the highest budget in the world for the organization of elections, ”he said.

López Obrador added that opponents also opposed reducing the number of deputies from 500 to 300 with the elimination of multi-member seats.

Thus, some of the “benefits” that López Obrador highlighted with the approval of the electoral law reform are the following: Reduction of INE spending. Prevent vote buying and prohibition of “electronic wallets”. Facilitate electronic voting for Mexicans abroad

For his part, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, explained with the reform, the INE will spend 3,500 million pesos “which is complemented by the spending of local organizations or the TEPJF and there will be savings of 5,000 million pesos in the first year”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report