President of Cuba ends official visit to Barbados | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, concluded his official visit to Barbados on Wednesday as part of the tour of the Caribbean region while highlighting the excellent state of bilateral relations.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Caricom-Cuba Summit urges an end to the US blockade

“Our visit to the sister nation of Barbados culminates after emotional moments. We confirm the good state of bilateral ties, the high level of political dialogue and the will to continue deepening cooperation and economic-commercial relations, ”said the president on his Twitter account.

The Cuban head of state participated in the VIII Caricom-Cuba Summit on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations of the largest of the Antilles with Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Guyana.

Our visit to the sister nation of Barbados culminates after emotional moments. We confirm the good state of bilateral ties, the high level of political dialogue and the will to continue deepening cooperation and economic-commercial relations.#SomosCaribe pic.twitter.com/ZVnFm9ZAB0

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

December 7, 2022

Based on this, a Symposium for 50 years of CARICOM-Cuba relations took place this day at the University of the West Indies, where Díaz-Canel expressed that “each meeting, each minute in Barbados, is of profound significance, they move our feelings”.

In this sense, the president thanked the friends and academics for organizing the colloquium, meanwhile, he emphasized that Cuba’s relations with the Caribbean are “built on the foundations of friendship, respect and mutually beneficial cooperation.”

The president held a meeting on Tuesday with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, in which he stressed that they were “warm, endearing and at the same time fruitful” official conversations.

I thank Caribbean friends and academics for organizing this morning the Colloquium dedicated to half a century of fruitful and fraternal relations #CARICOM–#Cubabuilt on the foundations of friendship, respect and mutually beneficial cooperation.#SomosCaribe pic.twitter.com/Bjx3fM228O

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

December 7, 2022

Previously, Díaz-Canel met with the Barbadian president, Sandra Mason, to whom he reaffirmed his satisfaction with the good state of relations and the will to continue strengthening political dialogue and closer cooperation.

The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) arrived last Saturday in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines where he began a tour that also includes Barbados and Grenada.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report