Leaders from Brazil, Mexico and Cuba show solidarity with Cristina Fernández | News

The expressions of support received the day before by the Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernández, after her conviction for an alleged crime of corruption, were joined by expressions of solidarity sent this Wednesday by the president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as well like the presidents of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Latin American leaders reject sentence against Cristina Fernández

A victim of legal persecution himself, Lula declared through the social network Twitter: “My solidarity with the Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernández. I saw her statement that you are a victim of the war of laws and we know well here in Brazil how much damage this practice can cause to democracy ”.

The president-elect of Brazil, who must be sworn in on January 1, added: “I support impartial and independent justice for all and for the Argentine people.”

Minha solidarity with the vice-president of Argentina, @CFKArgentina. I saw your statement that you are a victim of lawfare and we know well here not Brazil or how much this practice can cause damage to democracy. Torço for an impartial and independent justice for all of the people of Argentina.

– Lula (@LulaOficial)

December 7, 2022

During his press conference, Mexican President López Obrador described the event as political revenge and anti-democratic action, since conservatism tries to prevent Cristina Fernández from participating in the electoral process, he assured.

He compared what is happening with the lawfare against Lula in Brazil, perpetrated through the Lava Jato operation, which he considered a political affair mounted by a right wing that exercises great control.

I express my broadest solidarity with the Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernández. I have no doubt that she is the victim of a political vendetta and an anti-democratic vileness of conservatism.

– Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_)

December 7, 2022

He endorsed the reasoning of the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, about the fact that this legal action against Cristina is a matter mounted without legal foundation. He asserted that the court that sentenced the Argentine leader is run by the oligarchy.

AMLO highlighted Cristina’s honesty and dignity by renouncing to be a candidate. He appreciated that with his work as vice president, until December 2023, he will contribute to Peronism remaining in power and that the truly corrupt do not return, those who bankrupted the Argentine economy and indebted the country with the complicity of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). ) and the United States (USA), he said.

He recalled that former President Mauricio Macri and others responsible for the million-dollar debt that that nation has today with the IMF, taken to favor Juntos por el Cambio electorally and concerted with their backs to the people and Congress, have not yet rendered accounts before any court, as Cristina reiterated during her defenses in the Highway case.

For his part, President Díaz-Canel rejected through social networks the politically motivated legal proceedings against Cristina Fernández, who after a trial riddled with irregularities, which lasted three and a half years, was sentenced to six years in prison and prevented from perpetual way to hold public office in his country.

The Federal Oral Court number 2, responsible for the ruling, is made up of judges Jorge Gorini, Rodrigo Giménez and Andrés Basso. Cristina Fernández was sentenced under the alleged “crime of fraudulent administration to the detriment of the public administration.”





Translated by RJ983



