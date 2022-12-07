Advances Summit against Racism and Discrimination in Bolivia | News

Report This Content

The National Summit against Racism and Discrimination continues this Wednesday in the Bolivian city of La Paz with deliberations on the phenomenon of violence, racism and discrimination, as well as possible lines of action that make up a country policy for its gradual elimination.

The participants in the meeting, which began the day before, discussed the incidence of these problems and their solutions at seven work tables, in order to bring the country closer to a horizon of greater respect, dialogue and acceptance of its cultural diversity.

The Minister of Culture, Decolonization and Depatriarchalization, Sabina Orellana, recalled that during the recent strike promoted by the so-called Inter-Institutional Committee of the department of Santa Cruz (east), there were acts of violence, racism and discrimination against indigenous people and peasants.

He valued that the Summit contributes to interculturality in the Plurinational State and makes it possible to identify actions to eradicate racism and discrimination from an education with decolonization and depatriarchal approaches.

The official invited national institutions and authorities at all administrative levels to reflect self-critically on the way in which they work daily to put an end to these expressions, which even reach the media, she said.

He regretted that situations of violation still occur, although the country has Law 045 against racism and all forms of discrimination, promulgated in October 2010, a tool that must guarantee equal rights for all.

He invited to reflect on the fact that in the elapse of 2022 his portfolio has already received, through the Vice Ministry of Decolonization and Depatriarchalization, a total of 77 complaints about events of this type.

A few days ago, Orellana publicly reported that after 12 years of Law 045 being in force, more than 1,300 complaints about acts of racism and discrimination have been filed, and only three of them concluded in a sentence. He added more than 90 percent of these complaints are rejected, filed and dismissed by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The National Summit against Racism and Discrimination is expected to conclude this Wednesday afternoon with the reading of the final declaration and a resolution.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



