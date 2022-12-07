Argentina criminally denounces a group of judges and businessmen | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Argentine government filed a criminal complaint on Wednesday at the Bariloche Federal Prosecutor’s Office against judges, prosecutors, businessmen and former officials for alleged corruption and connection to the private flight for a stay at the residence of British magnate Joe Lewis.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Latin American leaders reject sentence against Cristina Fernández

Through a statement, the authorities indicated that the complaint filed by the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Martín Soria, was at the instruction of the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández.

In this sense, the complaint is the responsibility of federal judges; the CEO of Grupo Clarín, Jorge Rendo; as well as others implicated for “breach of the duties of a public official and admission of gifts, under the terms of articles 248 and 259 of the Penal Code.”

According to the statement, the events to be investigated took place on October 13, “when the defendants shared a flight in a private plane, from San Fernando (Buenos Aires) to Bariloche (Río Negro), with unknown financing.”

Based on this, it is stated that if it is corroborated that the transfer, accommodation and other activities of the related parties “was not paid for by themselves, but by private parties, we would be faced with the existence of a delivery and acceptance of gifts, giving rise to the commission of various crimes.

In line, the text points out that the receipt of gifts is not only a “reprehensible affectation” from judicial independence and ethics, but constitutes “a breach of their duties as public officials, constituting the crime provided for in article 248 of the Penal Code ”.

In turn, the document states that “undue relationships between actors have been naturalized in our justice system that, for those of us who are concerned about the protection of judicial independence, should never occur.”

Similarly, the complaint highlights that the lack of reaction of the Judicial Council to similar events that have been denounced, “which enables judges to disregard their duties of not actively participating in politics.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report