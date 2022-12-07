Latin America

Cristina Fernández awaits ruling on the Highway case | News

The Federal Oral Court 2 of Argentina will issue this Tuesday the sentence in the Highway case against 13 officials, including Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who could face 12 years in prison and the disqualification from holding public office.

Argentines mobilize in support of Cristina Fernández

The former head of roads in Santa Cruz, Juan Carlos Villafañe, will offer his latest statements at 09:30 local time while the defendants will follow up on the verdict via videoconference.

During the trial promoted by prosecutors Diego Luciani and Sergio Mola, who could not prove their accusations, the defendants’ defense teams demanded an acquittal due to the non-existence of the crime.

In this sense, the lawyer of the former Argentine president, Juan Manuel Ubeira, affirmed on the eve of the day that “people of different ideologies concur in the same idea that the case has not had any supporting evidence that is accusatory.”

During his last statement at the trial, Fernández de Kirchner noted that when he initially referred to the lawfare court “after everything I had to go through, this court is a firing squad.”

For their part, the parties that make up the Frente de Todos (FdT) have expressed their support for the vice president, meanwhile, different organizations called for a series of demonstrations throughout the present day.

In turn, the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, and a large part of the administration ratified their support for the former president while they denounced the judicial persecution to which she has been subjected since 2015 when her term ended.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

