State of exception begins to apply in several Honduran cities | News

Starting this Tuesday, the state of emergency will be in force for 30 days in several cities in the departments of Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula to combat the high rates of violence, in accordance with the decree of the President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro.

Government of Honduras will impose a partial state of exception

Starting at 6:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2023, the state of emergency measure is applied in colonies and neighborhoods of Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula where a increase in extortion charges.

The decree authorizes to detain people that the authorities determine responsible for associating, executing, or having links, in the commission of crimes and crimes in sectors of the Central District and San Pedro Sula.

The Secretary of Security through the National Police of Honduras in relation to the state of emergency, the principles of unavoidable necessity and proportionality to maintain security, order and peace; communicates the following:

December 6, 2022

The director of the National Police, Gustavo Sánchez, announced that other parts of the national territory would also enter, such as Valle de Sula (Cortés), La Ceiba (Atlántida) and Choluteca, areas in departments affected by criminal groups.

According to a communiqué issued by the Police, the criminal incidence and other factors analyzed by its intelligence system, aimed at treating the scourge of extortion and related crimes, were taken into account.

One of the constitutional guarantees that could be withdrawn from these parts of the country is freedom of movement and those who violate the provisions could be detained for 24 hours.

Likewise, the legal carrying of weapons would be restricted within the framework of the state of emergency.

On the other hand, Sánchez indicated that there will be safe-conduct for the personnel of companies that work during the hours in which the measure is in force.

He explained that they have sectorized the state of exception therefore the common citizen will not have any problem.

“The Police will be there to guarantee the protection of people, these operations are focused on common crime and organized crime, therefore, the common citizen should not have any fear,” he stressed.

At the same time, he announced a security plan for the end of the year called Police and Community this Christmas focused on the presence of police officers on the street and in transport terminals.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



