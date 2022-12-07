Cuba reiterates offer of collaboration to Caribbean nations | News

Report This Content

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel reiterated this Tuesday his country’s solidarity with the nations of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the offer of cooperation and collaboration in specific areas of common interest with countries which he described as “brothers “.

This was said on the occasion of the VII Caricom-Cuba Summit that commemorates the anniversary of the establishment, in 1972, of diplomatic relations between Havana and four countries that at that time gained independence, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago and which It takes place right in Barbados.

The Cuban president listed the most recent intraregional collaboration actions, including the shipment of just over 100,000 doses of Cuban vaccines against Covid-19 and other products from the Cuban biopharmaceutical industries.

Likewise, he ratified the offer of scholarships for students from the region in careers with a social impact such as Medicine and recalled the figures of joint collaboration in various social areas.

On the other hand, he thanked what he called the courage of the Caribbean nations in relation to the US hostility towards Cuban medical collaboration in the Caribbean.

“Solidarity has characterized the ties between Cuba and the Caribbean,” said Díaz-Canel, while listing some training projects, based in countries in the region to continue current ties.

The Cuban president called for taking advantage of linguistic diversity as a factor for integration, based on the implementation of educational agreements.

At another point, he called for accelerating efforts to protect against the effects of Climate Change, to which the Caribbean countries are very vulnerable, and he particularly celebrated the efforts of the Civil Defense bodies.

“I appreciate your unwavering solidarity and friendship towards Cuba. When we receive you in Cuba or like now when we visit you, we Cubans feel like true brothers,” Díaz-Canel said.

In this sense, the Cuban president, “I am certain that this meeting will demonstrate that the unity of peoples is essential for human improvement and to achieve a more just, equitable and sustainable world. We are convinced that this meeting will strengthen the character indestructible of our ties”.

