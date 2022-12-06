ALBA-TCP Secretary holds meeting with António Guterres | News

Report This Content

The executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, held a meeting on Monday with the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) António Guterres , to discuss topics of regional and global interest.

In an exclusive interview for teleSUR, Llorenti highlighted that issues such as the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba were discussed, as well as the blockade imposed on Venezuela and the unilateral coercive measures against Nicaragua. “Three member countries of our alliance,” he specified.

“We agree on the fact that the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations must be respected. We stress that such measures violate our principles, are against international law and are an obstacle to peace, an obstacle to the development”, emphasized Llorenti.

In addition, he recalled that “the rapporteur’s own conclusions on unilateral coercive measures that indicate that these are a serious obstacle to satisfaction and to guaranteeing human rights and fundamentally economic, social and cultural rights.”

The executive secretary indicated that they spoke about the participation of Venezuela and Cuba in the political dialogue to achieve peace in Colombia, as well as the recognition of the Government of President Nicolás Maduro “for his encouragement in the different conversations that the Government has with the different oppositions”.

Another point discussed was the kidnapping by the United States (USA) of the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, in which Llorenti stated that the UN Secretary General showed interest in knowing the details of his situation, stating that this fact not only It does not affect his family, the Government and the Venezuelan people, but also International Law and diplomatic relations in the world.

On the other hand, he noted that the multilateral system in general is undergoing a process of weakening that is not new, but that it has been going on for a long time and “the main person responsible for this weakening is the US foreign policy, which is contrary to multilateralism.”

I held a fruitful meeting with the Secretary General of @ONU_es, Antonio Guterres. We stress that unilateral coercive measures are an obstacle to peace and development. I underlined the repudiation of the kidnapping of diplomat Alex Saab. We will work on Food Sovereignty and health. pic.twitter.com/YPsBMDORVT

— Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti)

December 5, 2022

“What he has wanted is to impose a vision and a unilateral practice of international relations, in strict contradiction to what the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations indicate,” he said.

Likewise, they discussed the priorities that were indicated in the recent summits of heads of State and Government of ALBA-TCP, which are food and medicines.

“Food sovereignty and the production of medicines in our alliance and in our region. We have agreed that with the different United Nations agencies we will work directly with the Executive Secretariat of our alliance to strengthen the programs we have, so as not to duplicate efforts and to see from how we can move forward on these issues”.

Llorente described this meeting as important and fruitful, stating that they are working to build alliances within the framework of respect for the principles of International Law.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



