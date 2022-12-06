Mercosur Summit begins amid tensions with Uruguay | News

Report This Content

The Summit of Presidents of the Member States of Mercosur and Associated States in which Uruguay will transfer the bloc’s pro tempore presidency to Argentina began this Tuesday in Montevideo, amid tensions surrounding the search for a unilateral free trade agreement with China from Uruguay.

The day before, the foreign ministers of the four member countries staged, at the Mercosur headquarters in the Uruguayan capital, hard clashes over the Uruguayan decision, and showed divergences due to what they called Uruguay’s unilateral actions, according to the agreement of Argentina, Brazil and Paraguayan.

In fact, the Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, warned of a possible “rupture” of the regional bloc.

The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, criticized in his speech on Tuesday the position of his Uruguayan counterpart, Luis Lacalle Pou, who defended his government’s decision to start negotiations with China.

Fernández asked the Uruguayan president to reconsider that decision and instead think together about the need to re-found Mercosur to help eliminate persistent asymmetries between members.

“It matters much more to me to buy more from Uruguay than to buy from countries outside the zone, I care more about buying from Paraguay, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, rather than from countries outside the zone and that is what we have to sit down to discuss in any case, not see the way for each one to take their own impulse”, he remarked.

In the Summit’s inaugural speech, the Uruguayan president denied that his government is proposing a break with the regional bloc, while defending his positions.

In his opinion, Mercosur is one of the most protectionist areas, so it should open up to the world market. “Uruguay needs and has the vocation to open up to the world. Of course, if we go as a group, it is much better. Of course, if we offer the world a market like that of the four countries, we will have much greater negotiating power. That is what We search,” he said.

Lacalle Pou asked his partners to “put themselves in the place of the other” and said that he welcomes this summit “very willingly” amid an optimism that he called rational.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



