ECLAC: More than 56 million Latin Americans suffer from hunger | News

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal), the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Program (WFP) indicated that between 2019 and 2021 the figure grew by 13.2 million. of hungry people in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The three organizations presented this day in Santiago de Chile the report called “Towards sustainable food and nutrition security in Latin America and the Caribbean in response to the world food crisis.”

The document confirms that “the number of people in the region who suffer from hunger increased by 13.2 million, reaching 56.5 million” while pointing out among the main causes the increase in the prices of basic products derived from the global crisis.

Similarly, the United Nations entities specified that last year there were 62.5 million people who suffered from food insecurity for a total of 267.7 million, which represents 40 percent of the Latin American population.

In this sense, the regional representative of the FAO, Mario Lubetkin, pointed out that “the high dependence on the importation of fertilizers and the variation in food prices have a negative and inevitable impact on the livelihoods, mainly of the population rural area, and in access to a healthy diet.

For his part, the executive secretary of ECLAC, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, pointed out that “a reduction in yields and harvests of key products for food security due to less fertilization would add to the damaging effects of inflation in food on the most vulnerable population”.

In turn, the regional head of the WFP, Lola Castro, highlighted that in a scenario where “multidimensional poverty is increasingly linked to food and nutritional insecurity (…) social protection systems, including school meals, play a fundamental role in mitigating people’s vulnerability”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



