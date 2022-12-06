Haiti reports 13,000 suspected cases of cholera | News

Report This Content

The Ministry of Public Health and Population of Haiti reported this Tuesday that 13,000 cholera infections and 276 fatalities since last October of this year, when the disease began to be registered in vulnerable areas of Port-au-Prince.

According to the health authorities, the most recent report shows that 12,987 people are suspected of carrying the disease, and 1,153 were confirmed by diagnostic tests, most of them in the capital.

They also noted that since October 11,089 hospitalized, while the organization Doctors Without Borders warned that its treatment centers are overwhelmed by the influx of patients.

In this sense, in mid-November the country’s government and the United Nations (UN) requested 145 million dollars to support the response to the outbreak and assist 1.4 million people residing in vulnerable areas.

The international organization warned that in particular women, children, the elderly and the disabled are the most affected by the spread of the disease, reiterating that the funds raised would help to face other urgent humanitarian needs, as well as more deep-rooted structural problems.

It is worth noting that no cases of cholera were diagnosed in the Caribbean country since 2019, after a devastating outbreak that in the 2010s cost the lives of some 10,000 people.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



