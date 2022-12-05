President of Cuba continues his visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines | News

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez continued the agenda this Sunday as part of his official visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, when he toured the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Center of Georgetown, capital city, accompanied by the Prime Minister Vincentian, Ralph Gonsalves.

“A dream come true of the Commander in Chief is the Diagnostic and Medical Center we visited in Georgetown. In this modern health institution, the result of cooperation and friendship, Cuban health collaborators work together with San Vicentino colleagues, ”wrote the Cuban president on his Twitter account.

Likewise, the gathered leaders agreed that due to its equipment and the quality of the professionals who work there, this center is one of the most important on the Caribbean island.

A Commander in Chief’s dream come true is the Diagnostic and Medical Center we visited in Georgetown.

In this modern health institution, the result of cooperation and friendship, Cuban health collaborators work together with San Vicentino colleagues. #SomosCaribe pic.twitter.com/LRINfqRWVW

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

December 4, 2022

Twenty-six Cuban doctors work in this hospital, divided into six specialties including surgery, anesthesia, nephrology and comprehensive general medicine.

Likewise, these doctors share work with other San Vicentino doctors, many of whom graduated in Cuba.

During his stay in the place, President Díaz-Canel Bermúdez met with several members of the delegation of Cuban doctors and took the opportunity to congratulate them on Latin American Medicine Day (December 3).

next to brother @ComradeRalph We toured the beautiful facility. The affection and recognition towards our cooperators is palpable.

We talked with them about their daily work, the humanist vocation of the Revolution and the imperishable legacy of #Fidel.#SomosCaribe pic.twitter.com/idAjDT2DTD

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

December 4, 2022

Díaz-Canel learned details of the work of Cuban health workers during the eruption, in April 2021, of the La Soufrière volcano.

These personnel immediately joined the emergency services and, among other services, provided care and attention to affected children, including a group of minors without filial protection.

In Saint Vincent and the Grenadines there are 77 health workers and four construction workers. Since 1992 (year of establishment of bilateral relations between the two countries) to date, 308 Saint Vincentian students have graduated from Cuban training centers.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



