Doctors confirm Lula’s recovery from a larynx injury | News

The medical staff that treats the president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, from a laryngeal injury, confirmed this Sunday that he is recovering satisfactorily from an operation that was performed on him last November.

According to the bulletin of the Syrian Libanés Hospital in Sao Paulo, where the Brazilian leader is treated, a laryngoscopy and another examination showed normality in the region where the affectation was detected.

Days before, the 77-year-old future Brazilian president had announced at a press conference that this Sunday he would be carrying out routine examinations related to the operation on November 20.

Also, who was already president of the South American nation had assured that after the tests he would return to Brasilia (capital) to continue the work related to the process of government transition and negotiations with political parties.

After the trip to the climate meeting of the United Nations Organization (UN), called COP27, the leader was detected with an injury to his vocal cords, for which he had to undergo leukoplakia.

In some tests that were carried out on November 12, in addition to the central lesion, the former president was found to have some inflammatory alterations that were the consequence of the effort made by him during the electoral campaign.

The last medical diagnosis based on the tests recently carried out confirmed the total remission of the laryngeal tumor for which he was diagnosed in 2011 and for which he had to undergo chemotherapy.

